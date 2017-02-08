Monroe Co. deputy loses home, possessions in fire

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Monroe County deputy and his family are attempting to start over after a house fire that left them with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

As Reserve Deputy Jason Miller and his family returned home Tuesday night, they found their residence on South Swartz Ridge Road engulfed in flames.

After the initial fire was extinguished, the Millers left to stay with family for the night. That’s when the fire reignited, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, leaving the home structurally compromised and the Millers’ belongings inside “a total loss.”

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Miller, who’s worked with them since May of 2016, is dedicated to public service, covering details such as the IU Athletic traffic. Though the family was insured for the loss, it will be a challenge to replace the everyday items they have lost.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting donations on behalf of the Miller family, in the form or gift cards or cash.

Donations can be mailed to the office or dropped off between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The address there is:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

301 N. College Avenue

Bloomington, IN 47404

