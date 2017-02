INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side Wednesday evening.

Authorities said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Forest Manor Avenue when two men entered an apartment and shot a man twice.

Medics declared the man to be in critical condition based on his wounds.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

