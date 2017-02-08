Pizzology on Mass. Ave. is closing, rebranding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A popular Massachusetts Avenue pizza place is shutting down and rebranding.

Pizzology will soon be no more.

Owner Neal Brown told a local food blog that he is closing the restaurant on Feb. 19.

He says he will reopen the restaurant in March, calling the new place “Stella.”

It will serve Southern European cuisine, including seafood, veggies and cured meats from the wine regions of Italy, France and Spain.

The “Eat, Drink, Indy” blog says the Carmel location will stay open, as well as the basement location at Libertine Liquor Bar.

