Retailer offers scholarships of up to $10K for employees, their children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WISH) — For the seventh year in a row, Meijer employees and their children will have the chance to compete for scholarships of up to $10,000.

The Fred & Lena Meijer Scholarship Program, started in 1975 and run by Grand Rapids Community Foundation, awards scholarships for Meijer team members and their children, and introduced the $10,000 awards in 2010. Last year alone the program provided nearly $500,000 through 153 individual scholarships, awarded based on financial need, academics and community involvement, as well as the submission of an essay about the student’s educational goals and aspirations.

Executive Chairman Hank Meijer, the son of Fred and Lena, explained the company’s long-term commitment to the educational well-being of their employees and their families:

Our dad always believed that continued education and lifelong learning were invaluable. My brothers and I are pleased to continue providing this scholarship opportunity for Meijer team members and their children.”

According to the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, the scholarships can be used at any accredited institution nationwide, and the number of scholarships provided varies based on the total number of applicants that year.

To qualify for the funds, Meijer employees must have one year of continuous service with the company as of April 1, 2017, the application deadline. Team members may be full- or part-time students, while their children must be full-time students with at least 12 credit hours to apply.

For more information and to begin the application process, click here.

