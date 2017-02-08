Sentencing begins for man who plead guilty to murder of 2-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sentencing for a man who admitted he killed his child begins Wednesday.

Police say DiQuan Williams hit his 2-year-old Cameron Parks and then did not take the unconscious child to a doctor.

Parks died in October 2015 due to multiple blunt force injuries.

Under a plea deal, Williams agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a 65 years in prison.

The child’s mother, Dominique Parks, plead guilty in June of 2016. She is currently serving a 20 year sentence.

Williams was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, Dominique Parks.

