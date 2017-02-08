Suspect shot by police in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was shot by police in Franklin County early Wednesday morning.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the shooting happened on State Road 101 near Brookville. He did not provide a more specific location.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting or what condition the victim was in.

No police personnel were hurt, according to Wheeles.

Brookville is about 45 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

