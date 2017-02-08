Woman sentenced to 85 years following fatal 2016 shooting

Related Coverage Family rallying around woman recovering from gunshot to face

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman was sentenced for a shooting that left one man dead and critically injured a woman in 2016.

Rebecca Lawson received 85 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the February 2016 shooting death of Patrick Brown. Cecelia Land was also critically injured as a result of the shooting, as she lost an eye as a result of being shot in the face.

Authorities said that Lawson drove by the home of Brown and noticed a car belonging to another woman in the driveway.

Brown told Lawson to leave after she returned to the home. That’s when Lawson shot Brown and Land following a brief argument.

Lawson was found guilty of both murder and attempted murder at a trial in January.

