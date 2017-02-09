1 dead following fatal crash in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is dead after following a fatal crash on Wednesday in Henry County due to road conditions.

Authorities said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of County Road 300 West and County Road 850 North. That’s where witnesses said Richard Thornell lost control of his vehicle due to the slick road conditions and was struck by a northbound vehicle operated by 22-year old Anthony Peck.

Thornell and his passenger, Burma Thornell, were both transported to Ball Memorial Hospital to treat their wounds. Burma Thurnell would later die from her injuries.

Peck was transported to Henry County Hospital and later released.

The investigation remains ongoing, but it is believed that the slick roadway was a primary factor in the accident due to a snow storm.

