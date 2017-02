INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of East 37th Place.

No suspect information is known at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.

