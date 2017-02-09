Additional manpower called to assist in downtown Flora fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An auto body shop in Flora was engulfed in fire Thursday morning and additional manpower was called in to assist with the blaze.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby confirmed that Briggs Restoration Body Shop, located at 714 E. Columbia St. in Flora, caught on fire shortly before 10 a.m.

Authorities said a truck being repaired inside caught on fire and it then caused the building to go up in flames.

The fire inside the building has been extinguished, and crews have pulled the charred truck from the auto body shop.

The repairman working on the truck said he was taking the bumper off the vehicle at the time, when something happened and the truck ignited. He thinks something sparked – maybe the wires within the trailer hitch – to cause the truck to catch fire.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

Multiple emergency crews were called in to assist, including Burlington, Camden, Cutler, Delphi and Flora.

State Road 18 between Meadow Lane and County Road 100 East remains closed at this time while crews work the scene.

