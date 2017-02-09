Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Friends

Don’t have a sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? OR do you just want to do something special for the friends in your life? How about these quick and simple ideas from Aimee Kandrac, CEO & Founder, WhatFriendsDo?!

Valentine’s Day Ideas:

Heart Shower

Similar to conversation hearts; make hearts for a friend and write notes, quotes, jokes

Heart banner to hang in a friend’s room

Heart yard signs

Cover a door with hearts

Random Acts of Kindness Day: February 17

Pay for the person behind you in line

Surprise the staff at your favorite organization with donuts or coffee

Pick the kids up and give mom and dad a surprise afternoon alone

Buy Starbucks gift cards and have your friend, who might be sick, pass these out to their favorite staff or people who have helped them along the way

To learn more, visit www.WhatFriendsDo.com.

