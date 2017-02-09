Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Friends

Don’t have a sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? OR do you just want to do something special for the friends in your life? How about these quick and simple ideas from Aimee Kandrac, CEO & Founder, WhatFriendsDo?!
Valentine’s Day Ideas:
Heart Shower
Similar to conversation hearts; make hearts for a friend and write notes, quotes, jokes
Heart banner to hang in a friend’s room
Heart yard signs
Cover a door with hearts
Random Acts of Kindness Day: February 17
Pay for the person behind you in line
Surprise the staff at your favorite organization with donuts or coffee
Pick the kids up and give mom and dad a surprise afternoon alone
Buy Starbucks gift cards and have your friend, who might be sick, pass these out to their favorite staff or people who have helped them along the way
To learn more, visit www.WhatFriendsDo.com.