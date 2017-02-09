Check to see if your cat is subject to a free sterilization from IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyHumane Animal Welfare Center is offering 600 free cat sterilizations.

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, IndyHumane has offered the free sterilization to any outside cat in the following zip codes:

46201

46203

46205

46218

46227

46226

46219

46222

46241

46221

The initiative is designed to aid the top 10 zip codes in the city from which Indianapolis Animal Care Services receives the highest intake of animals.

For more information, call 317-602-3423 or click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...