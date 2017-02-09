Colts, volunteers hosting ‘Mini Combine’ and football clinic for Special Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts will team up with other volunteers to host a “Mini Combine” and football clinic for the Special Olympics on Thursday.

The event will be sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Catholic Athletes for Christ, and Special Olympics Indiana.

Colts alumni players are scheduled to work with around 200 Special Olympics athletes and around 50 Knights of Columbus volunteers.

The Mini Combine will include similar events in the NFL Combine. Those events include the 40-yard dash, agility drills, and a flag football game.

The Mini Combine coincides with the NFL Scouting Combine, which includes more than 300 of the nation’s top football players.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Mini Combine will be at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center located at 7001 West 56th Street on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...