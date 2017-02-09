Gallup Poll: First time since 2001, more than half of Americans say ‘it’s a good time to find a quality job’

(WISH) – Gallup has been tracking a question for 16 years, and for the first time more than half of Americans say “it’s a good time to find a quality job.”

According to the study, in January 50 percent of Americans agreed it’s a good time to find a quality job, whereas in February it increased to 54 percent.

In January 2007, Gallup recorded the nation’s job climate was 48 percent. In January 2008 it decreased to 33 percent. In Nov. 2009, it hit a record-low of 8 percent. In Oct. 2009, the United States unemployment rate was 10.2 percent.

“Gallup’s latest reading of job market optimism, based on a Feb. 1-5 poll, coincides with improved perceptions among American workers about hiring activity in their own places of employment,” According to the study. “Federal data affirm these employee reports, as the U.S. unemployment rate has remained at or below 5 percent for 17 consecutive months.”

Gallup said since President Donald Trump was elected, Gallup has recorded a boost in economic confidence. After Trump’s inauguration, 64 percent of Republicans agreed it’s a good time to find a job. That number is twice as high as the 24 percent who thought this before the election.

In addition, after Trump’s inauguration Democrats were less likely to speak optimism for the job market in the United State. Since Trump’s inauguration, it has decreased 10 points bringing it to 45 percent. Despite the decrease, Democrats remain positive about job conditions and are much more positive than Republicans were when Barack Obama was president.

“People’s optimism is affected by the political lens through which they view the country’s economic health. However, the overall trend in the quality job measure has generally tracked with official statistics about how the job market is doing, including the severe drop after the Great Recession and the improved outlook in recent years as unemployment has reached the lowest point in a decade.”

The results of this study were conducted through telephone interviews Feb. 1 through Feb. 5. 1,035 random adults aged 18 and older in all 50 states and the District Of Columbia were part of the study.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...