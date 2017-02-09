Greenville man gets life in prison for couple’s 2013 killing

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a southern Indiana man to life in prison in the 2013 slayings of a couple during a robbery.

WDRB-TV reports the the judge gave 21-year-old Kevin “Drew” Schuler of Greenville life in prison plus 65 years with no chance of parole. Schuler pleaded guilty in November in the slayings of 70-year-old Gary Henderson and 57-year-old Asenath “Senie” Arnold at the couple’s home near New Salisbury, about 20 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to court documents Henderson was stabbed 23 times. Court documents say Schuler and co-defendant Austin Scott entered the home hoping to steal guns, money and pills.

Scott, who is 21 years old and from New Albany was sentenced to life in prison without parole in September after pleading guilty to the same charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...