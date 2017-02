NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of Interstate 69 southbound are closed due to a jackknifed semi.

The closure is near Southeastern Parkway/Campus Parkway.

Emergency workers are currently trying to move a FedEx semi.

Indiana State Police is diverting traffic.

Crash on I-69 SB at the 210-SB traffic being diverted off at SR 13 (214mm) to SR 67 So., or SR 13 to SR38 west to south US 37 — Sgt. John Bowling (@ISPPendleton) February 9, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...