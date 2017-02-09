Indiana man hurls chairs at judge following court outburst

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing more charges after hurling chairs at a judge and destroying court property Thursday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. when authorities were dispatched to the Bartholomew County Courthouse on 465 Clifty Drive in Columbus where 20-year old Jordan Rhoades had become irate in the courthouse.
Rhoades appeared in court an hour and a half late for his hearing for probation violation. Rhoades would use obscene language and was held in contempt of court. He later received a second contempt of court after his behavior became more out of line.
After being sentenced, Rhoades began to throw chairs as he was leaving the courtroom. One of the chairs destroyed a computer monitor and another hit a deputy prosecutor in the leg.
Man hurls chairs in court
Man hurls chairs in court x
Latest Galleries
-
Man hurls chairs in court
-
Man hurls chairs in court
-
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
-
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
Rhoades faces charges of attempted battery on a public official and battery on a public official.