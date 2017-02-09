Indiana man hurls chairs at judge following court outburst

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing more charges after hurling chairs at a judge and destroying court property Thursday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. when authorities were dispatched to the Bartholomew County Courthouse on 465 Clifty Drive in Columbus where 20-year old Jordan Rhoades had become irate in the courthouse.

Rhoades appeared in court an hour and a half late for his hearing for probation violation. Rhoades would use obscene language and was held in contempt of court. He later received a second contempt of court after his behavior became more out of line.

After being sentenced, Rhoades began to throw chairs as he was leaving the courtroom. One of the chairs destroyed a computer monitor and another hit a deputy prosecutor in the leg.

Rhoades faces charges of attempted battery on a public official and battery on a public official.

