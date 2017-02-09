Lafayette Police Department to offer Citizen’s Academy in March

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department will be offering citizens a chance to join their academy this spring.

The Lafayette Police Department Citizen’s Academy is designed to teach citizens a greater understanding of their local police department.

The academy will begin on Wednesday, March 8th at 6 p.m., and will meet one evening per week thereafter for 10 weeks. The classes will be for three hours, ending at 9 p.m.

In addition to educational sessions, ride-alongs with patrol officers will be offered.

If you are interested or have any questions, click here.

