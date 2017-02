INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsh is closing yet another one of its stores down for good.

This Marsh resides on the west side of town at 7405 West 10th Street. The store will close for good at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 25.

A spokesman said that the closing is based on weak store performance.

There are no other plans to close any other Marsh stores.

