Medical marijuana rally happening at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There will be a medical marijuana rally in Indianapolis on Thursday. Senator Karen Tallian and Representative Sue Errington will be attending the event.

Tallian and Errington will be answering questions submitted by Hoosiers through Facebook from the audience from 12:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. at the north atrium, 2nd floor of the Indiana Statehouse.

The organizers of the event, Higher Fellowship, have events scheduled until 2:30 p.m.

Legislators are expected to attend. 400 plus have confirmed they will be attending on Facebook.

