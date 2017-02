MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie are investigating after someone was found shot to dead Thursday morning.

It happened in the 800 block of W. Main Street, a few blocks away from the campus of Ball State University, according to Muncie Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Vollmar.

Additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

