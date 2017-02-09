One in custody in connection with fatal January hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is in custody following a hit-and-run that left one man dead in January.

Authorities with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Brittney Jones in connection with the crash that left 52-year-old Brian Wilkinson dead.

It happened in the 7300 block of Pendleton Pike when authorities located Wilkinson lying unresponsive in the road. He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later died.

Jones has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

