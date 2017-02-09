Pedestrian killed in west side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the city’s west side Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of 38th Street and High School Road shortly before 7:00 p.m. A tweet from IMPD said the accident was a hit-and-run.

#IMPDNOW: Accident Investigators responding to a hit and run accident at 38th St/High School Rd, where a pedestrian was struck and killed. — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 10, 2017

Authorities are looking for a gray or silver GMC SUV that was last seen driving west on 38th Street in connection with the accident. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (317) 262-TIPS

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.

