Pence chief of staff named to head Indiana utility board

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The chief of staff under former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is staying in state government as the new leader of the commission that oversees utility companies.

Jim Atterholt was appointed as chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday. Atterholt spent four years as the board’s chairman before becoming Pence’s top gubernatorial adviser in 2014.

Holcomb says a nominating committee recommended Atterholt for the appointment to replace Carole Stephan, who stepped down Jan. 1 after 2½ years leading the board that approves the rates most utility companies can charge.

Atterholt previously was a Republican state legislator, state insurance commissioner under Gov. Mitch Daniels and director of government affairs for AT&T Indiana.

