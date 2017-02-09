Police: Man stole gift cards, used them to buy lotto tickets

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects in connection with a grocery store theft.

The theft took place on Feb. 2 around 5:50 p.m. at a Kroger in the 700 block of Main Street.

Danville police say a white male approached a cashier to have a $200 gift card activated, then replaced the activated card with an additional inactivated card when the cashier looked away, pocketing the first card. He then told the clerk he needed to get his wallet out of his car, an early 2000s model Dodge Intrepid, either red or maroon, and left the store.

According to police, the suspect then continued to the Kroger gas station within the parking lot, using the stolen gift card to purchase $10 in gasoline and $190 in lottery cards.

Surveillance video at a Village Pantry in the 8000 block of Crawfordsville Road in Indianapolis shows the suspect and another male cashing a lottery ticket worth $60. Additional video shows the two cashing another lottery ticket at a Convenient Food Mart located in the 9100 block of West 10th Street.

If you have any information regarding this case, or can identify the individuals in the surveillance photos, you’re asked to contact Danville Detective Brent Allison by calling 317-745-4180 ext. 6005, our Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

