Police quickly apprehend man who escaped from custody

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested after escaping from custody Thursday afternoon.

State Police were notified just before 3:00 p.m. by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office that the escapee, 39-year-old Terry Hensley Sr. of Indianapolis was last seen driving a stolen black 2006 Toyota pickup truck eastbound from the Parke County Courthouse.

Minutes later, an ISP trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it on County Road 275 East. The suspect fled from the trooper. A Chief Deputy from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office used tire deflation devices, which the suspect hit. The chase continued south on State Road 59. The suspect veered the stolen vehicle into an ISP car, causing minor damage.

The chase eventually ended at the north edge of Clay County in the town of Carbon on North 5th Street where the road came to a dead end at approximately 3:10 p.m. Hensley Sr. was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Parke County Jail. He faces multiple preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness as well as felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. In addition, Hensley Sr. was also preliminarily charged with reckless driving and other traffic violations.

