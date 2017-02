INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A press conference is being held Thursday morning to announce criminal charges in a recent tax investigation.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry and Indiana Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Krupp are holding the conference at 10 a.m.

WISH-TV will stream the announcement LIVE on WISHTV.com and Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...