He’s passionate about bookbinding and everything “art!” Today on Indy Style, Marty Clinch, RUCKUS Makerspace, chats about her designs and the work that goes into it, while Consuelo Poland, RUCKUS Makerspace, discusses design week and their big event on Friday.

To learn more, visit www.IndyRuckus.com.

