INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senator Joe Donnelly had lunch with President Trump at the White House Thursday.

Senator Donnelly asked President Trump for his support in his effort to pass a law helping workers from the United States. The law would reward companies that hire American workers by giving them special preference in getting federal contracts.

Donnelly also met with Vice President Mike Pence after his lunch with President Trump.

