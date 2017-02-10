Car hits back of school bus, 1 taken to hospital

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital after a car hit the back of a school bus in Delaware County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened on State Road 28 in the area of County Road 100 West around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police said that a 2009 Hyundai, driven by 24-year-old Lisa Caitlin, failed to yield at 1311 State Road 28 when it struck the bus. The bus had stopped in order to pick up a child.

ISP says that the child had not started boarding the bus at the time of the collision and was not injured. None of the other children on board at the time were harmed either.

The driver of the car was transported to I.U. Health’s Ball Memorial Hospital for complaints of pain and what was believed to be minor injuries.

