Family Valentine’s Day Fun

Grab your kiddos and your sweetie and celebrate Valentine’s Day TOGETHER, as a family! Katy Mann, Founder of Indy with Kids, has some ideas!

Valentine’s Day in Indy…with Kids

Dinner

– Chick fil a

most locations are sold out, but mark your calendar for 2018!

– White Castle is still taking reservations

http://indywithkids.com/valentines-day-dinner-kids-indianapolis-white-castle-reservations-required/

– Qdoba

BOGO for a kiss! http://indywithkids.com/events/pucker-free-qdoba-entree-valentines-day/

– McAlister’s Deli

http://indywithkids.com/events/mcalisters-deli-valentines-day-family-date-night-kids-eat-free/

Play Time!

– Daddy Daughter Dances and Family Dances

http://indywithkids.com/valentines-day-father-daughter-dances-2017/

– Gymboree Sweetheart Parties

http://indywithkids.com/events/sweetheart-parties-gymboree-play-music-carmel-greenwood-2017-02-12/

For even more Valentine’s themed events, check out the Indy with Kids activities schedule: http://www.indianapoliswithkids.com/events/

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.

