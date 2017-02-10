Family Valentine’s Day Fun

Grab your kiddos and your sweetie and celebrate Valentine’s Day TOGETHER, as a family! Katy Mann, Founder of Indy with Kids, has some ideas!
Valentine’s Day in Indy…with Kids
Dinner
– Chick fil a
most locations are sold out, but mark your calendar for 2018!
– White Castle is still taking reservations
http://indywithkids.com/valentines-day-dinner-kids-indianapolis-white-castle-reservations-required/
– Qdoba
BOGO for a kiss! http://indywithkids.com/events/pucker-free-qdoba-entree-valentines-day/
– McAlister’s Deli
http://indywithkids.com/events/mcalisters-deli-valentines-day-family-date-night-kids-eat-free/
Play Time!
– Daddy Daughter Dances and Family Dances
http://indywithkids.com/valentines-day-father-daughter-dances-2017/
– Gymboree Sweetheart Parties
http://indywithkids.com/events/sweetheart-parties-gymboree-play-music-carmel-greenwood-2017-02-12/
For even more Valentine’s themed events, check out the Indy with Kids activities schedule: http://www.indianapoliswithkids.com/events/
