Person hit, killed on I-65 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 65 South that has closed the highway in both directions.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, both the north and southbound lanes are closed at the State Road 28 Exit or Frankfort Exit.

Sgt. Kim Riley said the crash involved at least three vehicles. He said a pedestrian was struck and killed during the crash.

A detour has been put into place: Take the SR 38 Exit and go west to U.S. 52, then head south to SR 28 East. Go 2 miles to I-65 South.

I-65 SB at the 15/exit is closed due to fatal crash. Exit off at SR 38 and go west to US 52 and go south to SR 28 east. Go 2 miles to 65 SB — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) February 10, 2017

Correction, 158 MM/ exit ramp. — Sgt. Kim Riley (@ISPLafayette) February 10, 2017

Further information has not yet been provided.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...