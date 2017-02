INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is welcoming a new K-9 officer with some adorable photos.

Officer Levi Knach and his K-9 partner, Kenobi, are assigned to District 2 in northeast Indiana.

Photos of the duo shared on Facebook have quickly gone viral.

“Both of them are entertaining and loaded with knowledge and experience,” the Facebook caption says.

The post has been shared more than 200 times since Wednesday afternoon.

