Indiana gas station owners to launch fuel tax opposition campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new ad campaign is about to hit gas pumps across Indiana. Not for gas, coffee or snacks, but to target Hoosier lawmakers.

The sign features a stack of cash, urging neighbors to speak out against a proposed road funding bill which would increase the price of gas. “It’s going to grab my attention,” Indianapolis resident, Monique Jackson said.

“It’s silly,” Richard Mcomber said. “It’s not going to accomplish anything.”

In the coming weeks, more than a thousand gas stations will feature the signs. They come from the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.

“This is unusual for us to do it,” Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association Executive Director Scot Imus said. “We just think these increases are just too significant.”

The jump comes from a Republican proposal to fix Indiana’s roads. The plan would increase the price at the pump by 10 cents a gallon, add a $15 annual vehicle fee, and $150 annual electric vehicle fee.

“Any time we add price to the cost of fuel, we see less sales,” Imus said. The tax increase plan isn’t the only road proposal.

This week, Democrats laid out a plan to cut government waste, use gas sales tax, and freeze wealthy tax breaks. It was rejected by a house committee.

But minority leaders hope this campaign will change minds. “I don’t know what the effect of that is going to be yet, but certainly I don’t think it’ll be a non-zero effect,” Indiana House Minority Leader Scott Pelath said.

“This isn’t the first campaign aimed at the road funding bill. Republicans are asking Hoosiers to find the worst streets across the state, and take a photo and upload it to social media using #Indianapotholes.

“I support the form that House Bill 1002 is now,” Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said. “It’s a strong program. I believe it’s going to be overwhelming supported here in the house.”

It’s a bill sure to spark debate from Capitol Avenue to pumps across the state.

“It should be a different way,” Jackson said. “I mean, it could be a better way.”

“10 cents is 10 cents,” Mcomber said. “It’s a dime for Pete’s sake.”

The dimes can add up quickly. Republicans said the plan would cost Hoosiers $60 more a year in gas and fees. The bill is expected to be voted on early next week in the house.

Part of the gas tax opposition campaign calls for the use of the state’s $2 billion surplus. Governor Eric Holcomb said he doesn’t support that plan because he’s afraid it could jeopardize the state’s AAA credit rating.

The gas tax opposition signs are currently in print shops, and should be at stores in the coming weeks. A website and social media campaign will start in the coming days.

