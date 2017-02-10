Traffic stop leads to two drug arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were arrested following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1 p.m. officers witnessed a white Chevy Suburban commit a traffic violation in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Officers then pulled over that vehicle just north of the MLK/West Street exit on I-65 South. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected what they believed to an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of nearly 19 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine and a digital scale. Both the driver, 34-year-old Derek Blue, and the passenger, 45-year-old Tyrone Anderson, were also searched. A small amount of marijuana and almost $750 in cash were found as well.

Anderson faces preliminary charges of dealing and possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Blue has been preliminary charged with dealing and possession of cocaine.

