Woman arrested after mother, infant son stabbed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after a stabbing on the city’s southeast side early Friday morning.

Police were called to 2600 block of Oxford Street around 12:20 a.m.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said some type of confrontation took place between two women. Felton said one woman was holding her near 1-year-old boy when the other woman stabbed them both with a knife.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Taja McCarter. She was arrested for resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal recklessness with a weapon, and multiple charges of battery, according to a police report released Friday afternoon.

Felton said the boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the mother was reported in good condition. Felton said the child was stabbed somewhere near the midsection, and hospital staff were trying to determine if the child was stabbed more than once. Police later said the child was expected to survive his injuries.

Police do not know what the confrontation was about or what led to the stabbing. Investigators are trying to figure out who was the initial aggressor.

Felton initially said the suspect was at the home when police arrived and surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the home or if anyone witnessed the stabbing.

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between McCarter and the other woman but it’s believed the two are familiar with each other. They are also trying to figure out who lives at the home.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 260-427-1222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...