MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A body was discovered in a Montgomery County creek Saturday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, several kayakers found the submerged body in the Sugar Creek near County Road 225 West just before 6:30 p.m.

Both ISP and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene.

The body was then removed from the water. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The situation remains under investigation, however at this time no foul play is suspected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...