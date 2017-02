INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a fun event to show some pitbull love?

Case del Toro pitbull rescue will be hosting Bully For Love at Metazoa Brewing Company on Sunday.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Think you’ll be in attendance? Click the video fro more information!

