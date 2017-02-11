Chef Wendell: Confronting your vegephobia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you vegephobic? The down-side of “vegephobia” is that colorful, fresh, sun-kissed produce is the most health-promoting food groups on earth. If you’re not eating enough plant foods from nature, you’re not getting all their disease-preventing vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, anti-inflammatories and powerful phytochemicals.

Literally every colorful component of this easy dish contributes towards preventing cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, obesity and autoimmune disorders and strengthening your immune system.

Come over to the ‘Green Side’.

Fruits and vegetables are important for preventing all kinds or diseases.

‘Produce-haters’ have diverted from the road of nutritional righteousness into the ditch of preventable disease.

Humans require sun kissed nutrition for energy, to prevent malnutrition and disease, and to unleash their highest potential.

Everything about you, good or bad, mind, body and soul, is profoundly influenced by your relationship with nature’s generous bounty

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends filling half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal.

If you aren’t eating produce, you’re not benefiting from their life-sustaining vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, micronutrients and other powerful, protective phytochemicals

It’s scientifically supported plant foods from nature are infinitely more nourishing. (Mayo Clinic, Harvard, Cleveland Clinic)

Plant food nutrition is widely accepted by food scientists for their proven health benefits.

Rainbow Stir-fry with tempeh and orange:

1 ea. yellow and red bell pepper-Antioxidants

½ small head of cabbage-Anti cancer

1/2 small head red cabbage-Anti-cancer

1 small onion, diced

1’2 pound diced fresh pineapple

1 cup water or vegetable stock

8 oz. tempeh, small cube

2 Tbsps. olive or avocado oil

1 orange, peeled, sectioned and cut into pieces

1 green onion, chopped

Pinch hot pepper flakes

Sauce:

1/3rd cup tamari (wheat-free soy sauce)

1 tbsp. raw honey

1 tbsp. orange zest

In a small bowl, whisk tamari and honey together with orange zest.



Add the oil to a medium-hot sauté pan or wok. Add the diced tempeh cubes and sauté till edges brown. Stir frequently to hit all sides.



Add in the orange sections, pineapple cubes, hot pepper flakes and green onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Not too long.



Toss in the vegetables, sauté for 1 minute; add the sauce and cook 2 more minutes. Try to keep some crunch in the veggies.

