Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is increasing single-day tickets at certain times of the year and setting expiration dates on tickets in hopes of preventing overcrowding during the theme parks’ busiest times, company officials said Saturday.

The single-day ticket prices are either staying the same or are increasing no more than $5 under the new price structure that goes into effect Sunday. Last year, Disney rolled out a pricing plan that allows visitors to view a planning calendar from eight to 11 months out to determine which days are considered “value,” ”regular” or “peak” times. Visitors pay more on “peak” days, which are the busiest times as forecast by park officials.

The goal of the varied price structure is to give park visitors an incentive to come during times that are not “peak” so that the experience can be better enjoyed by all, officials said. There have been times during holiday and spring break where the crowds have been so large that Disney has had to stop selling tickets.

“Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks,” said Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler.

Starting Sunday, “value” days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children, which represent a $2 increase. During “regular” time, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The “peak” prices remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

At Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, “value” one-day tickets will now be $99 for adults and $93 for children, which is a $2 bump for both. “Regular” times for adults will be $107 for adults and $101 for children, and “peak” tickets jump to $119 and $113, respectively for adults and children. The new prices represent a $5 increase across the board during “regular” and “peak” seasons.

All tickets now will have expiration dates. In the past, only one-day and Florida resident tickets had expiration dates. Also guests will be able to save $20 on multiday tickets when they purchase them in advance. Park visitors can purchase the multiday tickets online at any time prior to entering the park to receive the savings.

