IMPD: Tip led to 12 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says that a tip led to the arrest of 12 individuals.

According to IMPD, after verifying a tip about narcotics activity, search warrants were then obtained and simultaneously carried out at a residence in the 2900 block of East 10th Street and at one in the 600 block of North Oxford Street on Friday at 8 p.m.

Police said as a result of the search of the North Oxford location two women, 52-year-old Sheila Williams and Holly Bartlett, were taken into custody. Both face preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.

Ten other individuals were taken into custody at the East 10th Street location, known as “The Candy Store.”

Individuals arrested at “The Candy Store” include:

19-year-old Nigel Williams

20-year-old William Humbert

31-year-old Chenita Gray

41-year-old Lamarcus Isom

43-year-old Johnnie Slaughter

44-year-old Harry English

21-year-old Amise Macintosh

44-year-old Monica Smith

50-year-old Marcus Williams

17-year-old juvenile male

Additionally, police seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, spice, drug paraphernalia, five firearms and more than $4,300 in cash from the East 10th Street residence.

Several arrested at the East 10th Street location were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. Others face preliminary charges for dealing and possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia,possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

