New drug treatment facility opens in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A new drug treatment facility called Bridges of Hope LLC in Anderson had their grand opening Saturday morning.

It is a 26,000 square foot facility that has 29 beds used for detox as well as residential programs.

The facility provides a wide range of services including addiction and recovery education to group sessions or yoga to name a few.

The care is designed for holistic approach and the environment is set up to resemble a resident’s natural home environment. The hope is that when addicts check in, the facility can help them get back on their feet and live a drug-free and productive life.

To learn more about Bridges of Hope, click here.

Those who are struggling with addiction can call 877-481-8803 to access the 24/7 helpline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...