Piers Morgan, J.K. Rowling in Twitter fight over politics

FILE - In this July 7, 2011 file photo, British author JK Rowling arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of "Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2," the last film in the series. Producers announced Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 that "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will center on an adult Harry and his son Albus Severus. The two-part stage saga begins where Rowling's books ended  19 years after the boy wizard's epic battle with evil Lord Voldemort. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work “drivel” and she called him “amoral” after Morgan defended the U.S. government’s travel ban during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was “not a Muslim ban,” and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was “satisfying” to hear Jefferies say that.

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.

