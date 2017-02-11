Several gather to take a stand against heroin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Around 50 people came together Saturday afternoon to take a stand against heroin.

Members of the “Cross Out Heroin Campaign” marched through a southeast side neighborhood, working to spread a message of awareness and hope.

Organizers of the march say local businesses in the area have reported an increase in drug deals and needles in their parking lots recently.

Many of those who participated in the walk Saturday had been personally affected by the drug in one way or another.

“All you see is these kids out here, young kids out here you know with nothing. They are laying on the streets. They are dying. You see it every day,” said Mary Armstrong.

Armstrong says her daughter is struggling with addiction and she has not made contact with her family for months.

“It is terrible. It is an epidemic. I don’t have no other way to describe it. It is just going to get worse unless everybody stands up and starts fighting this wholeheartedly,” said Jimmy Carr with the Cross Out Heroin Campaign.

The march comes after officials in both Bloomington and Muncie reported a record number of overdoses this month. They attribute it to an especially potent batch of heroin that is going around.

