Warren pressing Trump administration on cost of border wall

Associated Press Published: Updated:
BOSTON (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pressing the Trump administration on how they plan to pay for a wall on the U.S. and Mexico border.

The Massachusetts Democrat and five other Democratic senators have sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly raising concerns about what they said was the potential diversion of funds from key agency priorities.

Warren said Friday Trump’s executive order requires the Department of Homeland Security, to “allocate all sources of federal funds” for the planning, designing and construction of the wall to the extent allowed by law.

Warren said the order could divert money from other department priorities like cybersecurity, disaster preparedness and terrorism prevention.

New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, and California Sen. Kamala Harris also signed the letter.

