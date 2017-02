INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people are in the hospital after a crash on the southwest side early Sunday.

Authorities said it happened around 2:45 a.m. when a car going south on Kentucky Avenue lost control and ran into the back of a truck.

One of the people injured were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...