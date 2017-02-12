Family still searching for answers after brother found dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A local man is still searching for answers after his brother was shot and killed in a double homicide last year.

Vincent Grant was killed in Sept. He and a friend were found shot to death. After months of searching for answers, they’re no closer than they were back then.

“I’ve cried so much man, and it’s just, it’s pain,” said George Qualls, Grant’s brother. “That was baby brother. He didn’t do no harm to nobody.”

Grant was killed on Sept. 22. Sunday would’ve been his 32nd birthday.

“This is just a day to celebrate his birthday. Keep his memory alive. His name alive,” said Qualls.

“A lot of emotions. Anger,” said Sherita Qualls, Qualls’ wife. It was like he was taken.”

Sunday was the first time Qualls and his wife have been back on Soaring Eagle Court.

“It’s hard being back right now. Just remembering it, all over, remembering that day that we got the call,” said Mrs. Qualls.

Grant was remembered as a family man, a hard worker and a father of two young boys.

“Vincent loved us, he loved his mom, his dad, his siblings, his in-laws, he loved family that’s what he was all about,” said Mr. Qualls.

Also found dead was Victoria Valdez, a mother of two and member of the 317 Ryders motorcycle club. They were two of the 149 homicides in the city last year. Their killer has never been found.

“I’m lost for words. I don’t have any words for it because it’s senseless. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Mrs. Qualls.

The family says detectives are still working leads, and that they understand the back-log. Last year was Indianapolis’ deadliest year.

If you know anything about these murders, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

“This is not going away. We are going to find justice for Vincent and Miss Victoria,” said Mr. Qualls.

