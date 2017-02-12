Mayor Hogsett addresses crowd at IndyCan rally for inclusivity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Faith leaders rallied Sunday to support Immigrants, Muslims, people of color and all other communities affected by President Trump’s recent executive orders.

The “Public Action for a City of Inclusion” rally was organized by the Indianapolis Congregation Action Network (IndyCAN).

Hundreds of Jewish, Muslim and Christian faith leaders voiced their concerns to Mayor Joe Hogsett. The group specifically urged the mayor and council to pass a resolution to forbid the use of city resources to enforce federal immigration policies.

Mayor Hogsett made a commitment in front of the crowd. He said “a year ago I took an oath to be mayor and to represent all people in this community, moving forward not backwards.”

The mayor continued to say “I vow that no one in our city will be stripped of privileges that are rightly secured to them as members of this community.”

IndyCan was also hoping to speak to Sheriff Layton, but he could not come to the rally. The group said they will be congregating at the sheriff’s office on Monday at 11 a.m. to speak with him about inclusivity, and his plans moving forward.

IndyCan said according to a recent study by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, Marion County Sheriff Department is among the top 6% of counties with the harshest anti-immigrant policies that spend substantial local time and resources enforcing federal immigration policy at the local level.

Therefore, organizers will also urge Sheriff Layton to immediately take steps to prevent local law enforcement from serving as an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The rally was held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and more than 500 people came to show support.

