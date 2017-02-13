$4.5M jackpot Hoosier Lotto ticket must be claimed by Monday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Someone in the Indianapolis area is facing a very expensive deadline Monday. A $4.5 million jackpot Hoosier Lotto winning ticket purchased in Indianapolis from the Aug. 17, 2016 drawing must be claimed by 5 p.m.

The ticket was purchased at the Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 West 86th Street and matched all six numbers. The winning numbers are: 16-17-19-22-43-44.

The person with that ticket should sign the back of it immediately, contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions, and then the prize must be claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis at 1302 North Meridian Street by 5 p.m.

“We just hope that the winner out there somehow forgot or maybe when they hear the story it will jog their memory and they’ll look in the glove compartment or wherever else they may have stashed their ticket and just double check those numbers,” Hoosier Lottery Public Relations Director Dennis Rosebrough said.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

