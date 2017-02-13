72-year-old man accused of molesting a girl under 14

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 72-year-old Tippecanoe County man has been arrested under allegations of child solicitation and child molesting.

Detectives with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Jan. 28 into Lon A. Kaminsky of rural Tippecanoe County for child molesting involving a female under the age of 14.

Kaminsky was arrested Monday afternoon. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail and being held without bond.

Kaminsky faces preliminary charges of child molesting and child solicitation, both felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

